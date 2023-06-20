A Fort Wayne teen is expected to spend two years in prison after pleading guilty to two kidnapping charges connected to a stolen car that had children in it.
Swa Hid, 18, was sentenced per a plea agreement signed last month that calls for two five-year sentences. In the agreement, it specifies that only two years of those sentences are to be executed and that they be served concurrent to each other.
Prosecutors did not object to Hid serving his executed sentence in the Allen County Community Corrections Residential Services or him being placed in Community Corrections. However, Allen Superior Judge David Zent ordered the teen to serve his sentence in the Indiana Department of Correction.
The remaining three years of his sentences are to be served on active adult probation. He's also ordered to pay more than $9,000 in restitution.
In exchange for Hid's plea, prosecutors dismissed charges of resisting law enforcement, theft and leaving the scene of an accident. The charges stem from December, when police arrested him after witnessing him flee from a crash involving a stolen car.
The car had been stolen earlier that day with two young children inside. Their parents had left the car running while dropping off groceries for a friend, according to a probable cause affidavit signed by Fort Wayne Det. Chris Crasper.
The parents called the police when they saw Hid, then 17, get into the car and drive away in it. K-9 Officer Treven Brown later located the vehicle and attempted to pull the teen over, but Hid fled and crashed into another vehicle.
Hid got out of the car and fled on foot, but was apprehended by Brown's police dog. After Hid was taken into custody, police were able to get his version of events through a translator.
Hid told police he was riding his bike home when he saw the car running, got in and drove away, according to court documents. Once in the van, Hid said he noticed the two children in the back.
He then gave the children to an old man he saw while driving and told him to keep an eye on the kids until he returned, Hid told police. After leaving the children, he was spotted by police and the chase-turned-crash ensued.