Jordan King learned Friday that there are two sides to every story when police interact with the public.
The 17-year-old North Side High School student said videos show the public only one side of police-involved shootings.
“There’s a bunch of stuff that goes on behind the scenes that doesn’t come up on the video,” King said.
King was one of several young men involved with Fort Wayne United’s Friday Tie Day program who were given the opportunity to put themselves into the shoes of Fort Wayne Police Department officers.
They gathered at Ivy Tech’s Public Safety Academy for the department’s procedural justice training to learn about the thought process officers follow when deciding whether to use force during a confrontation.
As part of the programming, several students were given airsoft guns and asked to act the part of an officer in various scenarios, including engaging a homeless person under a bridge, pulling someone over or responding to a report of an agitated individual. They were asked to decide if, when and how they would engage a potentially dangerous person.
The young men had to decide whether they would shoot the person with limited knowledge of whether each person was armed, what they were armed with and how they would act. The students said it was eye-opening.
King participated in a scenario where he had to decide whether to pull the airsoft gun’s trigger when responding to a report of a suspicious person, something the Fort Wayne police have received calls for more than 1,800 times this year, according to the department’s activity log.
“I really didn’t know what to do because, like, the dude just pulled out the gun, and I didn’t know when to shoot or not,” he said.
King said a lot of times the public narratives are from the perspective of person who was shot, but the scenario showed him another viewpoint.
“It’s different being in the cop’s shoes instead of being in the victim’s shoes,” he said.
William Holley, a 17-year-old North Side High School student, participated in the program but was not put in one of the scenarios.
Holley said he’s seen videos where police have used what some describe as excessive force, but Friday’s experience gave him insight on what goes into those decisions.
“Officers, they really don’t know what the person going to do in the situation,” he said. “It can be quick, it can be anything.”
Holley said he hopes people know that things might not always be as they seem.
“Not all officers are bad,” he said. “They want the best for you.”
Tristen Newsome, a 15-year-old North Side High School student, was placed in a scenario where he acted as an officer who pulled someone over. Before the teen was able to step out of the car, the man he “pulled over” got out and started shooting.
Newsome said he did what he’s seen in video games and started shooting back.
“It was better than seeing it on the internet because you see what all information they have to process in a little bit of time,” Newsome said.
He said it was nice to know what goes through an officer’s head in those situations and said it would be beneficial for more people to do.
“You get insight on how the police officers think and how they act,” Newsome said.
Fort Wayne Police Captain Juan Barrientes, who serves as the director of the police training center, led the students through scenarios of responding to 911 calls as an officer.
He said the police department invites the public to take the training to affirm existing relationships with the public and give people a better understanding of what officers do.
With Friday’s program, Barrientes said he hoped to inspire the teens to become law enforcement officers. Barrientes had a positive experience with police when he was a child.
He was involved in a situation where an officer came and made him feel safe despite what was happening around him.
“My life’s journey was forever impacted by that moment,” Barrientes said. “So our hope is to find or create those moments of inspiration for these kids so, someday, they might wear the badge and then continue the tradition of service before self.”
Sgt. Mike Tapp, who led the traffic-stop scenarios, said he wanted to show the boys how dangerous the interactions can be and how quickly bad things can happen.
“What we really want them to understand is how real it is, how fast it is and then how much is predicated off of what the officer sees,” he said.
Tapp said the best way to understand the “true realities” of those situations is to put yourself in the role of the officer.
“The biggest part of those realities is how fast stuff happens,” he said. “It’s measured in a blink of an eye.”