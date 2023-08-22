A Fort Wayne Community Schools student and two adults suffered minor injuries when a car hit a school bus downtown Tuesday morning, a district spokeswoman said.
The crash happened about 11 a.m. at Lafayette and Lewis streets, near the district's Bill C. Anthis Center.
The seven students onboard the minibus were participants in the Young Adult Transition program, spokeswoman Krista Stockman said by email. The program prepares special education students ages 18 to 21 for postsecondary life by providing training on employability skills.
The students were heading to job sites when the crash occurred, Stockman said.
She added seven adults were onboard – five from FWCS and two from Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana.
Information from the Fort Wayne Police Department wasn't immediately available Tuesday afternoon.