Emergency medical services in Fort Wayne could look completely different in the coming years if Three Rivers Ambulance Authority officials adopt a consultant’s recommendations to transition to a new system.
The nine-member board heard those recommendations on Thursday. The changes would require other area emergency medical services providers to use Three Rivers Ambulance Authority’s computer software in an effort to increase collaboration.
Three Rivers Ambulance Authority, also known as TRAA, was created as part of a public utility model in 1983 to save taxpayer money. Before that, local residents relied on Fort Wayne EMS, which was a city division that operated emergency medical services.
In a public utility-model system, a government entity creates an ambulance authority that hires a contractor to provide emergency medical services.
Paramedics Logistics LLC was the ambulance authority’s contractor from 2009 until two months ago. The ambulance authority handles billing and administration while the contractor manages operations.
Three Rivers Ambulance Authority is now handling its own operations for the first time after finding Paramedics Logistics in default after almost two years of failing to respond to top-priority emergencies fast enough.
Crews are required to get to top-priority calls – emergencies including strokes, heart attacks, difficulty breathing and major traumas – within 8½ minutes at least 90% of the time to be in compliance.
Jonathan Washko, of New York consulting firm Washko & Associates, told ambulance authority board members Thursday that he recommends a coordinated approach – called system of systems – for emergency medical services.
An EMS foundation would be created, which would include medical directors, an ambulance authority board liaison, hospital representation and a non-voting member from operations.
Within the new system, Fort Wayne medics and county fire district organizations would continue to provide ambulance services within their respective districts. But the county fire chiefs would be asked to buy into the ambulance authority managing countywide service.
Shared services models generally result in lower costs for smaller organizations, such as the fire districts, which don’t order enough supplies to qualify for bulk discounts.
“Smaller agencies often lack the financial resources, specialized staff and bandwidth to develop and maintain effective programs,” Washko said. “TRAA has already invested in the required capital, maintains specialized technological systems and recruited the career professionals with the background and knowledge to perform these functions.”
Washko & Associates provided short-term goals that can be done in four to six months and medium-term steps, which would take six months to a year, for the ambulance authority to move forward with the reorganization.
Short-term steps include developing communication strategy for briefing stakeholders on the recommendations, identifying a committee or structure for oversight from local residents, decide who are key decision-makers and get legal advice to guide the creation of a shared services concept. An optional short-term goal is to choose key dates and milestones to establish an oversight entity.
Washko recommends determining within the next year which responsibilities would fall on the ambulance authority and which would be assigned to other emergency medical service providers. That breakdown should include clear definitions of the tasks and the desired outcomes.
The responsibilities could then be prioritized by officials, based on community needs. Project timelines could then be established.
Fort Wayne Fire Chief Eric Lahey, who is an ambulance authority board member, asked how initial meetings with fire district chiefs and township trustees went. Fire district chiefs have asked for help with the strain that the ambulance authority’s issues have caused.
Washko said the officials weren’t enthusiastic. He described them as guarded but receptive.
Board members are expected to discuss the recommendations at their next meeting, which is set for Dec. 8.