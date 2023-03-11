Loved ones and law enforcement officers flooded the County Line Church of God south of Auburn on Friday to honor the life of Master Trooper James Bailey of the Indiana State Police.
Officers from across the state came to say their goodbyes to Bailey, 50, of Auburn, and share condolences with his family and friends.
Sgt. Ted Bohner of the Indiana State Police said the number and variety of officers who attended the visitation showed how close knit the law enforcement community is as “brothers and sisters of the badge.”
Bailey, who was struck and killed by a car March 3, was remembered fondly by Bohner as a “community-minded” trooper.
Bailey and Bohner’s relationship goes back to the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy, where they started classes together in July 2007. Both entered training as older recruits. The two officers last saw each other about two weeks before Bailey died.
Bohner said if he’d known what was going to happen, he would have lingered. Bohner spent time over the past week looking at Bailey’s photo and reminiscing.
“I had time to glance at it in the beginning and then just spend time and, you know, just stare at it for a while, remembering the classmate that he was to me in the state police academy,” Bohner said. “That sparkle was just always there, and you didn’t quite know what you’re gonna get.”
That sparkle could be taken as a brutally honest assessment or a good joke, Bohner said. One thing was certain, however – you could always expect a quick wit.
“To those who have worked with him and knew him, (he was) just a great friend and a great husband and father,” Bohner said.
The loss isn’t confined to his family or his fellow officers, Bohner said. It extends out to the community he served and wanted to continue serving until he aged out at 65.
“It sounds cliché to say he was dedicated to the community and to the job, but he really was,” Bohner said. “He went out there, he worked, worked hard. He didn’t want a lot of the glory. He just did his thing.”
For those who want to honor Bailey today during his funeral procession, Bohner recommended standing or parking along the route.
“Keep his family in (your) prayers too because, at the end of the day, all of us in uniform, we’re going to be going home to our families,” Bohner said. “But to his family, once they’re in and that door shuts, it’s not going to open, and dad and husband isn’t going to be coming home. That’s the difficult part.”
Bailey was on duty at the time of his death.
Terry D. Sands II, 42, of Marion, has been charged with murder in the case. Prosecutors say Sands was under the influence of a controlled substance and driving erratically on Interstate 69 when he fled from an off-duty officer who attempted to pull him over. Witnesses say Sands struck Bailey, who was attempting to deploy stop sticks to deflate Sands’ tires.
Neal Blythe, DeKalb County prosecuting attorney, said in a statement that the charges serve as the first step in seeking justice for Bailey’s family and fellow law enforcement officers.
“Our hearts, thoughts, and prayers continue to go out to the family of Master Trooper Bailey,” Blythe said. “They have been forced to face the most horrible tragedy any family could ever suffer. Master Trooper Bailey served the people of DeKalb County and the state of Indiana with honor and courage, and his loss has left a hole in our community.”