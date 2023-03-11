If You Go

Master Trooper James Bailey's funeral will be at 11 a.m. today at Garrett High School. A procession will follow the funeral before the trooper is buried at Calvary Cemetery.

The Indiana State Police asks the public to use parking lots and sidewalks along the route and to avoid parking on the side of roads.

A procession will leave Garrett High School traveling south on Second Street to Warfield Street before heading west and then north to create a circle around the Garrett area before going to Calvary Cemetery.

Streets and roads that will be used include Indiana 327, Indiana 8, Cedar Street, County Road 427, County Road 11A, County Road 56, Ijams Street, Houston Street and Hamsher Street.

The procession will include a stop at the DeKalb County Courthouse and a final send-off at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 300 W. Houston St.