A truck fire briefly closed Interstate 69 near Ashley early today, the DeKalb County sheriff's department said. No one was injured.
A semi driver who was not identified was traveling north on the interstate near the 340-mile marker about 1:30 a.m. when a tire went flat and caught fire, the sheriff's department said in a statement.
The driver saw smoke so he pulled onto the shoulder, the statement said. The trailer then caught fire from the burning tire, and the driver unhooked the semi-tractor from the trailer.
The interstate was closed for about an hour while the fire was extinguished, the sheriff's department said. Ashley firefighters and the Waterloo marshal's office assisted.