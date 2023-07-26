During what police described as a "high-risk traffic stop," two suspects were arrested Wednesday morning in connection with the death of a man found in the Waynedale area early Tuesday.
Samuel Evans III, 50, and Lexus Evans, 25, are each facing one count of murder, the Fort Wayne Police Department said in a news release.
The dead man, who has not been identified publicly, was found unconscious and not breathing inside a vehicle in the 4200 block of Lower Huntington about 5:45 a.m. Tuesday.
The suspects were in the Allen County Jail when the news release was distributed, just after 6:30 p.m.
Although the arrest at 1 E. Main St. was considered high risk, the suspects were taken into custody without incident, officials said.
The homicide unit was assisted by the uniform operations division, the vice and narcotics division, the aerial support unit and the Allen County prosecutor's office.
No additional information was available Wednesday evening.