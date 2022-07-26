The two people killed in a homicide-suicide following a police chase in DeKalb County were identified Tuesday as Heather Lynn Harmon of Auburn, and Edward James Conboy of Edon, Ohio.
Conboy is formerly from Garrett. The state police identified the two after notifying family for both.
The police found Harmon, 35, in the front seat and Conboy, 37, in the back seat at the end of the chase. Investigators said towards the end, Conboy shot Harmon and then himself.
The incident began in the 800 block of Griswold Court about 8:40 a.m. Monday. According to state police, the investigation showed that Conboy forced his way into Harmon’s vehicle, holding her at gunpoint.
Conboy fired some shots while making his way into the vehicle, which led to the 911 calls and Auburn police officers coming to the scene. As they arrived, they saw a black vehicle leaving.
Harmon, who was driving. fled when officers tried to pull the vehicle over, state police said. Investigators believe Conboy coerced Harmon to keep driving.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police joined the chase, which went southeast of Auburn on DeKalb County Road 46A.
On DeKalb County Road 51 at Indiana 8, the tire puncturing device was deployed and deflated at least one tire, slowing the car. Officers then heard shots, and the vehicle stopped near DeKalb County Road 40.
Police found the two unresponsive in the car. They began life-saving procedures until EMS arrived. Both died at the scene.
The two had been in a relationship in the past, police said, but didn’t say how long ago that had been.
The investigation, headed by the state police, remains active, state police said Tuesday.