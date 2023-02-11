A juvenile arrested and charged with intimidation after allegedly making a threatening social media post wasn’t a Homestead High School student, officials said Friday.
However, a juvenile who is a Homestead student also was arrested Thursday after getting into a fight in the school’s cafeteria, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department. That student was charged with battery. The juveniles’ names were not released by law enforcement officials because of their ages.
Tensions ran high at Homestead on Thursday after some students protested what they described as a racially charged atmosphere that makes Black students uncomfortable. Southwest Allen County Schools administrators discussed the situation with protesting students. Then on Friday, students at Northrop High School protested what Northrop Principal Adam Swinford referred to in an email as “racial unrest in the community,” a Carroll High School student appeared in a social media post holding a gun and a Homestead basketball game was postponed.
The incidents were sparked by a social media post that included a photo of a Homestead student in blackface. The term blackface began with United States minstrel shows during the 1830s, when white men used stage makeup to darken their skin into caricatures of black men and women. The practice has been condemned as offensive.
Other events Thursday included SACS officials holding a news conference, which was attended by many Homestead students and members of the NAACP. And the school was put on a lockout – in which no one could leave or enter the building – for the remainder of the day after the first juvenile’s gun threat circulated on social media.
The suspect allegedly posted they had a gun and that they were in the high school’s parking lot, the sheriff’s news release said. Sheriff’s deputies scoured the parking lot but found no one there.
Investigators discovered the juvenile who posted it used a Google image to hide their actual location and instead show them as being at Homestead, the news release said.
The social media account with the posting was registered to a user who attends a school outside the Southwest Allen district. Police located the alleged poster at their own school while it was still in session.
“We have no reason to believe the suspect was ever at Homestead,” the sheriff’s department said.
SACS schools weren’t in session Friday because of a previously scheduled teacher in-service day. Superintendent Park Ginder said in a news release he spent much of Friday visiting the district’s schools.
“While yesterday’s events centered at Homestead, our entire SACS community was impacted,” he said in a statement. “I met with staff to not only debrief but to answer questions and to engage in conversation (about) how we, as a district, move forward. I felt this to be an important first step in uniting our community.”
“It was beautiful to hear and see our teams already brainstorming and collaborating ways in which they can make meaningful contributions,” Ginder continued. “We as a community will grow from the many things we learned this week.”
The district also postponed Homestead’s Friday basketball game against Concordia Lutheran High School because of Thursday’s events, he said. A make-up date hadn’t been scheduled as of 6 p.m. Friday.
Stacey Fleming, SACS spokeswoman, said in an email that the school district didn’t have any threats or specific safety concerns for the Friday game.
“The decision to postpone was made to provide our staff, students and community time and space to process yesterday’s events,” Fleming said.
SACS officials are also working on what steps the district will take Monday when classes resume.
“We don’t have any further information or ‘steps’ to share with the community but will be working throughout the weekend and into next week to pull together our plan moving forward,” Fleming said.
The events at Homestead have created waves throughout Allen County schools.
Adam Swinford, Northrop’s principal, told parents in an email that students there “shared concerns about racial unrest in the community” and that Fort Wayne Community Schools is also acting as a district to address racial concerns.
“This afternoon, a group of students gathered peacefully inside the building for a short period of time,” Swinford said. “Most returned to their afternoon classes, but a small group continued to be vocal.”
While the group remained outside the classroom – Swinford said the school “provided a safe space for them” – other Northrop students attended their classes for the rest of the day. He said teachers and administrators spoke with students about their concerns “and constructive ways to address them together.”
“We hope students and families recognize Northrop staff is here for support and to guide students through tough times with love and caring,” he said. “We believe in students having a voice and working together to create change.
FWCS is currently conducting an “equity audit,” Swinford said, and students, family and staff are encouraged to share their experiences through the survey.
“Our goal at Northrop is to be a place where all students feel welcome and encouraged,” Swinford said. “Creating an environment where all students, staff and visitors feel safe is a core value of Fort Wayne Community Schools.”
Northwest Allen County Schools officials also were dealing with a racially divisive social media post Friday.
Superintendent Wayne Barker emailed the NACS community that administrators had been made aware of “a disturbing photo of a Carroll High School student with a firearm circulating on social media.” He didn’t include comments the accompanied the photo, but he described them as “racist and violent” and said NACS “adamantly opposes” them.
“Our preliminary investigation suggests that this threat is not the work of the student in the photo so we ask that all people withhold judgment about this student and avoid jumping to conclusions” pending results of an investigation, Barker wrote. He added that the person found to be responsible for the posting will be held accountable.
Brett Stover and Sherry Slater of The Journal Gazette contributed to this story.