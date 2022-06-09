Multiple blunt force injuries claimed the lives of two men in separate crashes this week in Fort Wayne, the Allen County coroner’s office said Wednesday.
Matthew W. Becher, 51, of Fort Wayne, and Dustin Allen Fackler, 34, of Harlan, were identified as the victims, a news release said.
Becher was involved in a single-vehicle crash about 9:40 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Coliseum Boulevard West. Fort Wayne police said earlier this week they believe he suffered a medical emergency when he drove off the road and hit a motel sign at the Regency Inn. Becher was wearing his seat belt and the vehicle’s airbag deployed.
Fackler was involved in a crash about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 6200 block of St. Joe Road. He was driving a motorcycle and wearing a helmet, the news release said, but pronounced dead on the scene by Three Rivers Ambulance paramedics.
Fort Wayne police said in a news release Tuesday night that a woman driving a sports utility vehicle pulled out of the Yugo Fort Wayne Arch apartments onto St. Joe Road and a motorcyclist driving at a high rate of speed crashed into the vehicle’s rear driver’s side. The SUV driver was not identified. The motorcyclist landed in the roadway.
The news releases said the crashes remained under investigation.
Becher’s death was the 21st crash fatality in the county this year and Fackler’s the 22nd, the coroner’s office said.