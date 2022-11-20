Two Anderson teens were identified Sunday as the people killed in a weekend crash in Huntington County.
Landon Eden, 16, and Braydan Noland, 15, accidentally died Saturday morning from multiple blunt force traumatic injuries, according to a news release from the Huntington County Coroner's Office.
They were passengers in a car that collided with a semi at the intersection of County Road 300 West and Indiana 124 after the northbound car failed to stop at a stop sign, the release said. The semi spun and struck a guardrail, separating its tractor and trailer and spilling a load of grain.
The car's driver, 19-year-old Vincent Spear, and 17-year-old passenger Ethan Noland were airlifted from Jefferson Township to hospitals in Fort Wayne, the release said. Their conditions were described as life-threatening Saturday and were unknown in the update Sunday afternoon.
The Nolands were cousins, the release said.
It noted the semi driver, James E. Huff, 58, of Demotte, was uninjured.