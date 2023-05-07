Additional investigation is needed to identify the woman who died in a fiery crash on Interstate 69 over the weekend, the Indiana State Police said in a news release.
The wreck happened early Saturday near the 335-mile marker in DeKalb County just south of the Waterloo exit, the release said.
The preliminary investigation revealed evidence of a front right tire failure that began about 2 miles south of the crash scene, police said. The release added nothing suggested the car collided with another vehicle or object before going off the road and catching fire.
The Waterloo Fire Department extinguished the blaze.
The woman couldn't be identified at the scene because of the extent of the fire damage, police said, so the DeKalb County coroner will work to identify the deceased.