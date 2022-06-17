The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a missing adult female.
Trina Banks is described as a female, white, 48 years of age with brown hair in a ponytail and green eyes. Trina is 5’8’’ tall and weighs approximately 240 lbs.
Trina was last seen this morning on June 17th, 2022, at approximately 10:30 AM at Lakeside Park.
Trina was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, purple jogging pants and red tennis shoes.
Trina has a medical condition that requires prescribed medications, and also walks with a cane, both of which were left at the park.
Anyone with any information on Trina’s whereabouts is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1222, (260) 427-1336 or 911.