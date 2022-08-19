The Muncie Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Haylee Cummings, a 16 year old white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 150 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a light colored shirt, yellow and white pants with flowers and checkered Vans shoes.
Haylee is missing from Muncie, Indiana which is 60 miles northeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 7:00 am. She is believed to be in danger.
If you have any information on Haylee Cummings, contact the Muncie Police Department at 765-716-9852 or 911.
This concludes this Silver Alert.