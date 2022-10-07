The Silver Lake Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Terry Nash, a 69 year old white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 173 pounds, blond hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a blue jacket with a grey hood and blue jeans, and riding a white mountain bike pulling a yellow and grey cart.
Terry is missing from Silver Lake, Indiana which is 100 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 9:00 am. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Terry Nash, contact the Silver Lake Police Department at 574-267-5667 or 911.
