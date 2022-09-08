The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Michael Dubak, a 74 year old white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 180 pounds, brown hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and blue jeans, and driving a white 2003 Ford F-150 with Indiana registration TK287LPX.
Michael is missing from Brownsburg, Indiana which is 17 miles west of downtown Indianapolis and was last seen on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 4:00 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Michael Dubak, contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department at 317-839-8700 or 911.
This concludes this Silver Alert.