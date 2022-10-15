The Marion Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Chyanne Hawkins, a 16 year old black female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 135 pounds, red hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing tan glasses, black jacket, blue shorts and seen leaving in a gray Nissan 4 door sedan with a partial Indiana license plate of 924.
Chyanne is missing from Marion, Indiana which is 81 miles northeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 5:00 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Chyanne Hawkins, contact the Marion Police Department at 765-662-9981 or 911.
This concludes this Silver Alert.