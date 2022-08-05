The Richmond Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Merle Church, a 51 year old white male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 150 pounds, bald with brown eyes, last seen wearing a IU hat, maroon hoodie and blue jeans.
Merle is missing from Richmond, Indiana which is 73 miles east of Indianapolis and was last seen on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 11:15 am. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Merle Church, contact the Richmond Police Department at 765-983-7247 or 911.
