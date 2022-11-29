A Fort Wayne man shot east of downtown died after being taken to a hospital, the Allen County Coroner's Office said Tuesday.
Johnny Ray Yates Sr., 27, was pronounced dead at the hospital Monday after being taken there by ambulance in life-threatening condition, according to the Allen County Coroner’s Office. The coroner ruled the cause of death as multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death as a homicide.
This is the 24th homicide this year, the coroner said. Last year there were 49 homicides, meeting the record set in 2016.
Monday’s shooting happened about 6:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of Reed Street, and police located the victim in the 2800 block of Monroe Street, said Sgt. Jeremy Webb with the Fort Wayne Police Department.
Someone drove Yates to the Monroe location, Webb added. The Monroe site is about three minutes away by car, but Webb declined to say who drove Yates there because of the ongoing investigation.
Police are talking with at least one cooperative witness, according to a Fort Wayne Police Department press release. The Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Allen County Coroner’s Office are also investigating the incident.
Anyone who can provide additional information is asked to call the police department at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-7867. They can also report information using the P3 Tips app.
The Monroe Street incident marks Fort Wayne’s fifth shooting and second homicide in three days.
On Sunday, a man had life-threatening injuries after being shot about 10 p.m. at Spatz and Senate avenues. Police arrested 18-year-old Sheldon Ray Dobson Jr. for the incident on Monday, and he’s charged with felony aggravated battery that creates a substantial risk of death.
A man died about noon Sunday after being shot on Rockhill Street in what police have called a domestic dispute.
Fort Wayne police are also investigating a 10 a.m. Saturday shooting that left a man in critical condition. The man was found unconscious near the intersection of Tillman and Decatur roads and later taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.
The first shooting in the three-day span happened at 2:20 a.m. Saturday. Police are investigating that shooting, which injured a man and a woman in the parking lot of Gateway Plaza, a strip mall on Goshen Avenue south of Coliseum Avenue.