A 19-year-old injured in a shooting that also critically injured a woman has died, making him Allen County’s ninth homicide victim of year the Allen County Coroner’s Office said today.
Tyreece Corion Vachon of Fort Wayne died from multiple gunshot wounds he sustained early Tuesday in the 2100 block of West Point Drive, according to a news release from Allen County Deputy Coroner Rebecca Mayes.
After the shooting, the teen was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
An unidentified adult woman who was also shot Tuesday is still receiving medical treatment for injuries sustained in the shooting, the Fort Wayne Police Department said today in a news release.
Police said Tuesday they were speaking with witnesses and a person of interest in the shooting, all of whom were cooperating. As of this morning, no arrests had been made and the shooting remains under investigation.
Investigators said Tuesday they did not believe there was any outstanding threat to the community.
Those with information on the shooting are asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867 or use the free “P3 Tips” app.