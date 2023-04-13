A 19-year-old has died from injuries in a shooting on the city’s northwest side that also critically injured a woman, making him Allen County’s ninth homicide victim of the year, the Allen County coroner’s office said Wednesday.
Tyreece Corion Vachon of Fort Wayne died from multiple gunshot wounds he suffered early Tuesday in the 2100 block of Point West Drive, according to a news release from Allen County Deputy Coroner Rebecca Mayes.
After the shooting, he was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
An unidentified woman also shot Tuesday is still being treated for her injuries, the Fort Wayne Police Department said Wednesday in a news release.
Police said Tuesday they were speaking with witnesses and a person of interest in the shooting, all of whom were cooperating. As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, no arrests had been made and the shooting remains under investigation.
Investigators said Tuesday they did not believe there was any threat to the community.
People with information on the shooting are asked to call the police department at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-7867 or use the free P3 Tips app.