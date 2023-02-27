A 60-year-old Fort Wayne woman has been identified as the victim of a shooting in the 6000 block of Bunt Drive on Wednesday, the Allen County coroner's office said today.
Joyce A. Moore died from a gunshot wound of the head, and her death was the sixth homicide of the year in Allen County, the coroner's office said in a statement following an autopsy.
Fort Wayne police have said officers were called to an apartment at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday after several 911 reports of gunshots. They found a woman dead inside.
Later Wednesday, oolice conducted a traffic stop near Julian Street and Wayne Trace, where they arrested Eric Underwood-McCarrol, 25, on a preliminary charge of murder. He was being held at the Allen County Jail.
Police believe Moore had opened the door of her apartment for Underwood-McCarrol, who allegedly shot her and fled on foot. The victim’s husband was home at the time of the shooting but was not injured, police said.
The shooting remains under investigation by Fort Wayne police, the county prosecutor's office and the coroner's office.