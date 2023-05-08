A 73-year-old Fort Wayne man injured in a Friday crash on Covington Road has died, the Allen County coroner's office said today.
John Eugene Wolfe died accidentally from multiple blunt-force injuries because of the crash, the coroner's office said in a statement following an autopsy.
Wolfe's vehicle was struck head-on by another vehicle in the 4700 block of Covington Road about 5 p.m. Friday, Fort Wayne police have said. Wolfe was taken to a local hospital, but later died there. The other driver was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
Wolfe's death is the 15th in traffic crashes in Allen County so far in 2023, the coroner's office said. The crash remains under investigation by Fort Wayne police, the county prosecutor's office and the coroner's office.