A 23-year-old Fort Wayne woman has been identified as the victim of a shooting in the 2000 block of Greentree Court on Sunday morning, the Allen County coroner's office said today.
Mattie Marie Wilson died from multiple gunshot wounds, and her death is the 14th homicide of the year in Allen County, the coroner's office said in a statement.
First responders found Wilson with apparent gunshot wounds and took her to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, the statement said.
Police have said a man found at the scene of the 4:45 a.m. incident and a second man found in a car during a nearby traffic stop also had apparent gunshot wounds, and were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The shooting is under investigation by Fort Wayne police, the county prosecutor's office and the coroner's office.