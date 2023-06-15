A 78-year-old Fort Wayne man has been identified as the victim of a three-vehicle crash at Indiana 3 and Gump Road in Huntertown, the Allen County coroner’s office said.
Michael Melvin Aker died Wednesday evening from multiple blunt impact injuries, and his death is the 18th in the county from traffic crashes so far this year, the coroner’s office said in a statement.
The Allen County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the 6 p.m. crash, which also injured two women.
Officers believe a SUV was traveling west on Gump Road when it collided with another SUV headed south. An idle car on the west side of the intersection was struck as well.
A man behind the wheel of the southbound SUV, later identified as Aker, was taken to a hospital in critical condition but later died, police said.
They said the driver of the westbound SUV, a woman, and a woman passenger inside the southbound vehicle were taken to a hospital in serious condition. The driver of the car was not hurt.