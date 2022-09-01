A 45-year-old Franklin, Indiana, woman has been identified as the victim of a car-semi crash Wednesday night on Interstate 469 near the Winchester Road interchange, the Allen County coroner's office said today.
April Dawn Wright was pinned in the wreckage, and died accidentally at the scene of the 8:30 p.m. crash from blunt-force injuries of the head, the coroner's office said in a statement. It said Wright's death was the 31st in motor vehicle crashes in the county during 2022.
The crash remains under investigation by the Allen County sheriff's department, the county prosecutor's office and the coroner's office.