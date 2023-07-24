A 56-year-old Columbia City man has been identified as the victim of a July 6 motorcycle crash at Liberty Mills and West County Line roads, the Allen County coroner's office said today.
Michael Allen Knafel died accidentally from multiple blunt-force injuries, and his death is the 22nd in motor vehicle crashes during 2023, the coroner's office said in a statement.
It said first responders found a victim lying next to a motorcycle, and took him to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
The crash remains under investigation by Allen County police, the county prosecutor's office and the coroner's office.