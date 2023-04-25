A 22-year-old Fort Wayne man has been identified as the victim of a motorcycle crash in the 7300 block of Leesburg Road early today, the Allen County coroner's office has announced.
Cullen Alexander Surine died accidentally from blunt-force injuries because of a motorcycle crash, and his death is the 13th in traffic crashes so far this year, the coroner's office said in a statement.
Surine was riding about 2:55 a.m. when he left the road and struck a guardrail, the statement said. He died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by Allen County police and the coroner's office.