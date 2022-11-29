A 27-year-old Fort Wayne man has been identified as the victim of a Monday evening shooting on Reed Street, the Allen County coroner's office said today.
Johnny Ray Yates Sr. died from multiple gunshot wounds, and his death is the 24th homicide in the county during 2022, the coroner's office said in a statement following an autopsy.
Yates was found about 6:25 p.m. in the 2900 block of Reed Street, the statement said. He was taken to a local hospital, where death was pronounced.
The shooting remains under investigation by Fort Wayne police, the county prosecutor's office and the coroner's office.