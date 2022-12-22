A New Jersey man has been identified as the victim of a Wednesday motor vehicle-semi crash at U.S. 30 and Webster Road in New Haven, the Allen County coroner's office said today.
John Spanos, 65, of Swedesboro, died accidentally from multiple blunt-force injuries because of the crash, the coroner's office said in a statement following an autopsy.
Spanos' death is the 45th in motor vehicle crashes in the county during 2022, the statement said.
The crash remains under investigation by the Allen County Police Department, the county prosecutor's office and the coroner's office.