A 44-year-old Fort Wayne man was identified as the victim of a fatal shooting west of downtown, the Allen County Coroner’s Office said Monday.
Montreale Cornelius Turner died of a gunshot wound after the Sunday incident in the 1000 block of Rockhill Street. Turner’s death marks the 23rd homicide in Allen County this year, the coroner’s office said in a statement.
Turner was found about noon after a domestic dispute, Fort Wayne police have said. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
A person of interest was being detained Sunday afternoon, police said. No charges have been filed.
The shooting remains under investigation by Fort Wayne police, the county prosecutor's office and the coroner's office.