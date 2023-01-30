A 26-year-old Fort Wayne woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal Saturday morning shooting on Fort Wayne's north side in which a man was critically injured, the Allen County coroner's office said today.
Taylor Jordan Bushroe died from gunshot wounds to the head, and her death is the third homicide of the year in Allen County, the coroner's office said in a statement following an autopsy.
Fort Wayne police have said they were called to the 9000 block of Dartford Court about 11 a.m. and found a woman and a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds inside a residence.
Police have said the man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. A weapon was found inside the home, officers said.
City police, the county prosecutor's office and the coroner's office are investigating.