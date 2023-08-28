A 41-year-old Fort Wayne man has been identified as the victim of a one-vehicle crash on Wayne Trace early Friday, the Allen County coroner's office said today.
Jeremiah Andrew Helgesen died accidentally from multiple blunt-force injuries, and his death is the 26th in motor vehicle crashes in Allen County so far this year, the coroner's office said in a statement.
The crash occurred in the 10300 block of Wayne Trace about 1:30 a.m. when the vehicle left the roadway, police have said. The incident remains under investigation by Allen County police, the county prosecutor's office and the coroner's office.