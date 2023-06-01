A 24-year-old Louisville, Kentucky, woman has been identified as the victim of a one-car crash on Interstate 69 south of the Union Chapel Road exit early Wednesday.
Megan Hazzard died accidentally from multiple blunt-impact injuries because of a motor vehicle crash, the Allen County coroner's office said in a statement following an autopsy.
Hazzard was the driver of a vehicle that crashed about 3:30 a.m., the statement said. After being removed from the vehicle, she was taken to a local hospital, where death was pronounced a short time after arrival.
Two passengers, a man and a woman, were initially reported in critical condition, police said.
Hazzard's death is the 17th in motor vehicle crashes during 2023, the coroner's office statement said.
The Allen County sheriff's department, the county prosecutor's office and the coroner's office are investigating the crash.