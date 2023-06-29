A 30-year-old Fort Wayne man has been identified as the victim of a Wednesday crash at U.S. 33 and Cook Road, the Allen County coroner's office said today.
Ethan Russel Owen Richardson died accidentally from multiple blunt-force injuries because of the crash, and his death is the 19th from motor vehicle crashes in the county during 2023, the coroner's office said in a statement.
Callers alerted Allen County Sheriff’s Department officers about the collision just before 5 a.m.
Police believe Richardson was driving an SUV west on Cook when it collided with a passenger car northbound on U.S. 33. Officers said he checked on the other motorist and returned to the SUV, which was stalled in the middle of the road.
An oncoming tanker truck collided with the SUV, killing Richardson, officers said.
The passenger car driver, a man, was in fair condition. The tanker truck driver, a man, was not hurt.
The crash remains under investigation by Allen County police, the county prosecutor's office and the coroner's office.