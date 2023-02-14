A 53-year-old New Haven man has been identified as the victim of a Monday construction accident on Wells Street, the Allen County coroner's office said today.
Todd Allen Ort died accidentally from multiple blunt-impact injuries because of a pedestrian vs. motor vehicle crash, and his death is the fourth traffic fatality in Allen County so far this year, the coroner's office said in a statement following an autopsy.
Fort Wayne police have said they were called about 11:30 a.m. to a fatal accident at 3426 Wells St., which is the address listed for Edy’s Ice Cream. Witnesses told police the victim was on his phone, unaware of the backing construction vehicle, Det. Jean Gigli said in a news release.
The incident remains under investigation by Fort Wayne police, the county prosecutor's office and the coroner's office.