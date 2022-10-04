A 19-year-old Fort Wayne man has been identified as the victim of a Sunday night shooting on West Wildwood Avenue, and his death has been ruled a homicide, the Allen County coroner's office said today.
Yael Edu Esparza was found in his vehicle in the 300 block of West Wildwood about 9:15 p.m., the coroner's office said in a statement following an autopsy.
Esparza was struck by numerous rounds fired at him, and died from multiple gunshot wounds, the statement said. His death is the 19th homicide in Allen County during 2022.
The shooting remains under investigation by Fort Wayne police, the county prosecutor's office and the coroner's office.