The Allen County coroner's office has identified the victims of two fatal traffic crashes in Fort Wayne this week.
Matthew W. Becher, 51, of Fort Wayne died accidentally from multiple blunt-force injuries because of a motor vehicle crash, and his death is the 21st in motor vehicle crashes in Allen County so far this year, the coroner's office said in a statement.
Becher was driving in the 1000 block of Coliseum Boulevard West about 9:40 a.m. Monday at the time of the single-vehicle crash, the statement said.
The crash remains under investigation by Fort Wayne police and the coroner's office.
The statement said Dustin Allen Fackler, 34, of Harlan, died accidentally from multiple blunt-force injuries in a motor vehicle vs. motorcycle crash, and his death is the 22nd in motor vehicle crashes in the county in 2022.
Fackler was driving a motorcycle when his crash occurred about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 6200 block of St. Joe Road. The crash remains under investigation by city police, the coroner's office and the Allen County prosecutor's office.