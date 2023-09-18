A Bunker Hill, Indiana, woman and a Kendallville man died Thursday afternoon in a U.S. 24 crash near the Ohio state line, the Allen County coroner's office said today.
Susannah C. Truax, 27, and Logan Gibson, 25, both died from multiple blunt-force injuries because of the 1:45 p.m. crash, and their deaths are the 30th and 31st from such crashes this year in Allen County, the coroner's office said in a statement following autopsies.
The crash is under investigation by the county sheriff's department, the county prosecutor's office and the coroner's office.