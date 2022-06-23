A man was shot and killed after he allegedly broke into a Warsaw home Tuesday night, Warsaw police said Wednesday.
Kosciusko County Central Dispatch received the 911 call about 9:40 p.m. from a home in the 3100 block of Old Colony Road in Forest Park Manufactured Home Community, a Warsaw Police Department news release said. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his chest.
Police and medics made life-saving efforts, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Warsaw police. They aren’t releasing the man’s name until his family is notified.
Three adults who were in the home were taken to the Warsaw Police Department for interviews. A child that was in the home went to the Safe Harbor Child Advocacy Center to be interviewed.
Warsaw Police were assisted in the investigation by the Kosciusko County coroner’s office, Lutheran EMS, Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory, the Department of Family Services, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, Winona Lake Police and the Kosciusko County prosecutor’s office.