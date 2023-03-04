A 41-year-old Waterloo woman died Friday afternoon and two others were hurt in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. 6 in DeKalb County, the county sheriff's department said today.
Taysha Sanders died at the scene of the 3:10 p.m. crash, the sheriff's department said in a statement.
It said Adon Sparkman, 21, of Waterloo, was driving east in the 4800 block of U.S. 6 when a vehicle slowed in front of him.
Sparkman's vehicle swerved into the westbound lanes, the statement said, and collided head-on with Sanders' vehicle. It said a third driver, Krysta Callahan, 26, of Fremont, traveling behind Sanders, was unable to avoid the crash and collided with Sparkman's vehicle.
Sparkman broke his collarbone in the crash, and Callahan complained of pain, the sheriff's department said. It said U.S. 6 was closed for several hours following the crash.