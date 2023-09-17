State troopers issued more than 200 traffic tickets during targeted patrols conducted in the greater Fort Wayne region over the past three weekends, the Indiana State Police said in a news release Sunday.
The Friday and Saturday night patrols focused on impaired driving and overall traffic safety.
The effort resulted in 467 traffic stops, 241 traffic tickets and 438 warnings. Troopers found 20 seat belt and two child restraint violations, the release said. It added police arrested nine people on operating while intoxicated charges, 17 on drug-related charges and two on driver's license offenses.
Troopers also investigated two crashes and apprehended two fugitives, the release said.