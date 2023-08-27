A high-speed pursuit through Fort Wayne’s south side Sunday morning prompted police to shoot at the vehicle and ended in four occupants being arrested, officials said.
At about 11 a.m., officers patrolling the area of Paulding Road and Winter Street saw a stolen Black Kia Soul traveling west on Paulding. When the police tried to conduct a traffic stop, the driver sped away, according to a news release from the Fort Wayne Police Department.
A pursuit followed, during which the suspect driver drove into oncoming traffic, through yards and reach speeds in excess of 75 mph in dense urban and residential areas, the release said. The vehicle then crashed near Guilford and Drake drives and the four occupants attempted to flee on foot, officials said. All four were apprehended.
“During the course of this pursuit, actions of the suspect caused officers to discharge their service weapon at the suspect vehicle. No suspects, officers or civilians were injured during this incident,” the release said.
The pursuit and stolen vehicle remain under investigation by the police and the Allen County prosecutor’s office. Additional details will be released later, officials said.