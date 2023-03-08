A Montpelier, Ohio, man died Tuesday afternoon in a car-truck crash in Williams County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
William L. Goddard, 86, was driving north on County Road 12 shortly after 1 p.m. when he failed to yield at a stop sign at County Road G, the highway patrol at Defiance said in a statement.
His car collided with a truck driven west on County Road G by Neil R. McGill, 38, of Bryan, Ohio, the statement said.
Goddard was taken to Bryan Hospital, where he died, the highway patrol said. It said McGill was treated at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.