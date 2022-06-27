A Fort Wayne woman is charged with having a controlled substance in her blood when she was involved in a vehicle crash that killed a 67-year-old motorcyclist.
Veronica L. Holloway, 39, was charged last week with having a controlled substance or metabolite in her system, causing death.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed in Allen Superior Court, Holloway had THC, a chemical in marijuana, in her blood when she collided with a motorcycle April 19, 2021 at Indiana 14 and South Noyer Road.
Lawrence James Moran Jr. was riding the motorcycle when a vehicle pulled into his path at the intersection, police said.
Moran died at a hospital from blunt force injuries due to the crash.
The coroner’s office ruled Moran’s death an accident.
Man found guilty of drug, gun charges
A 37-year-old Fort Wayne man was found guilty of drug-related charges after a five-day jury trial, the U.S. District Court said Monday.
Steven J. Hecke was found guilty of two counts of distributing methamphetamine, one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, one count of possessing methamphetamine and fentanyl with the intent to distribute, one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and one count of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.
U.S. District Court Judge Holly A. Brady presided over the trial, U.S. Attorney Clifford D. Johnson said in a news release.
Hecke’s sentencing will be scheduled by separate order of the court.
Any specific sentence to be imposed will be determined by the District Court judge.