A Fort Wayne woman is charged with having a controlled substance in her blood when she was involved in a vehicle crash that killed a 67-year-old motorcyclist.

Veronica L. Holloway, 39, was charged last week with having a controlled substance or metabolite in her system, causing death.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in Allen Superior Court, Holloway had THC, a chemical in marijuana, in her blood when she collided with a motorcycle April 19, 2021 at Indiana 14 and South Noyer Road.

Lawrence James Moran Jr. was riding the motorcycle when a vehicle pulled into his path at the intersection, police said.

Moran died at a hospital from blunt force injuries due to the crash.

The coroner’s office ruled Moran’s death an accident.

Man found guilty of drug, gun charges

A 37-year-old Fort Wayne man was found guilty of drug-related charges after a five-day jury trial, the U.S. District Court said Monday.

Steven J. Hecke was found guilty of two counts of distributing methamphetamine, one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, one count of possessing methamphetamine and fentanyl with the intent to distribute, one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and one count of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

U.S. District Court Judge Holly A. Brady presided over the trial, U.S. Attorney Clifford D. Johnson said in a news release.

Hecke’s sentencing will be scheduled by separate order of the court.

Any specific sentence to be imposed will be determined by the District Court judge.

Metro Editor

Metro Editor Jim Chapman has nearly 40 years of experience at area newspapers. A Fort Wayne native, he has covered Fort Wayne and northeast Indiana for The Journal Gazette since 1990.