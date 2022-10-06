An Ohio woman accused of hitting two boys with her Jeep near Lake James, killing one, allegedly admitted that she cleaned blood and other evidence from the 2012 Jeep Liberty she was driving that night.
The admission from Hope Richmond, 45, of Montpelier, Ohio, came during an interview with two detectives at the Steuben County Jail on Monday night, according to a supplemental document to the case’s probable cause affidavit.
Richmond is accused of hitting Ryly Cumings, 12, and Wayden Bennet, 13, while they were walking along Steuben County Road 275 North near Lake James about 9 p.m. Saturday. She was driving east and struck the boys from behind, according to court documents.
Bennet was taken to Memorial Community Hospital in Angola, then flown to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. He died Monday.
Cumings was treated for minor injuries, including a head laceration, at Cameron Hospital, then released.
Richmond left the scene of the crash before first responders arrived, court documents said.
She was arrested Monday and admitted in a police interview that she hit the boys and killed Bennet, according to court documents. During the second interview, she allegedly told the Steuben County sheriff’s detectives that at her boyfriend’s home in Fremont, she removed dents from the Jeep, removed a broken passenger’s side mirror and wiped the blood off the Jeep using towels.
Steuben County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Richmond at the Fremont home after a tip from someone that a vehicle possibly involved in the crash was there. Deputies used a search warrant to seize the Jeep as evidence, and the detectives used another search warrant to collect towels and tools Richmond may have used to conceal that the Jeep was in the crash.
Richmond has been charged with three felonies from the crash and faces up to 17 years in prison. The first, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, carries a sentence two to 12 years if she’s convicted. The other two – leaving the scene of an accident with moderate to serious bodily injury and obstruction of justice – each carry a sentence of six months to 18 months.
At her initial hearing Tuesday, Richmond was appointed a public defender. She was released later that day after posting $16,000 bond, and her next court date is a pretrial conference hearing set for Nov. 28.
No trial date was set.