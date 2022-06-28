A Fort Wayne woman allegedly shot at her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend after harassing the two as they left a theater.
Carmen M. Mousavi, 36, was charged Monday with two felonies – domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon and battery by means of a deadly weapon. Both carry a sentence of one to six years.
She was released from the Allen County Jail Monday on monitored conditional release without bail after her initial hearing. Her next hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. The court hasn’t set a trial date yet.
The incident happened shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday, when police received a report about a shooting. The victims told officers they left the Regal Cinema, 211 W. Washington Center Road, after seeing a movie. Mousavi approached them in her lifted Ford F150 and verbally harassed them, according to the probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne Police Detective Brent A. Roddy.
The harassment continued until the two left in the man’s Cadillac. Mousavi followed the car onto Washington Center going east towards Dartmouth Drive. As they got near to the traffic light, Mousavi allegedly fired a shot into the man’s car.
The bullet grazed the back of the man’s upper right shoulder, causing a wound, and struck the woman in the chest. The woman was taken to a hospital.
The man received first aid, and police took photos of his injuries. The man told police he was sure it was Mousavi who fired at them and gave police a description of her vehicle, including a broken headlight.
Police located her in the truck near her home.
Court documents said she tried to get away from the officers, but they made a felony traffic stop. Police use more safety measures on felony stops done when they feel there’s a high safety risk about the person they pulled over. However, they took Mousavi into custody without incident.
In her truck, officers found a Taurus G3C 9mm semi-automatic handgun in plain view, court documents said. Mousavi declined to make a statement to the police when they arrested her.
After the woman who was shot stabilized in the hospital, she talked with police and told the same story as the man, including describing the Ford F150 and its broken headlight. She didn’t know Mousavi other than being the man’s ex-girlfriend.
Police showed her a photo array to see if she could identify who shot at them. According to court documents, she was able to narrow the array down to Mousavi and one other person. But she declined to choose one.