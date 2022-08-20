Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting that left a woman in critical condition early today.
Officers said they arrived in the 1500 block of East Lewis Street about 1:30 a.m. after receiving a report of an unknown problem.
Police said the victim suffered a gunshot blast during a large gathering at a residence in the area. Officers said several shots were fired, hitting only the woman who was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Several people attending the get-together left before police arrived.
Anyone with information is asked to call 260-427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867 or use the free “P3 Tips” app.