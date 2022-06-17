An 89-year-old Waynedale woman died from injuries suffered during Monday night’s storm, the Allen County coroner’s office said Thursday.
Janet M. Howell was at her home in the 5400 block of Mason Drive, near Sand Point Road, during the derecho that weather officials said produced straight-line winds as high as 98 mph.
She received a severe cut from glass shattered by the storm, said Michael Burris, chief investigator for the coroner’s office.
Howell was transported in an ambulance to a hospital where she was taken to an operating room. She died from severe blood loss due to “sharp forced” injuries because of shattered glass. Her death was ruled an accident.
Howell’s death is the only reported storm-related death in Allen County from this week’s thunderstorms, Burris said.
The Waynedale area where Howell lived was among the city’s hardest-hit areas, officials said.
As of 9 p.m. Thursday, about 3,600 Indiana Michigan Power customers in Fort Wayne – most of them in Waynedale and an area west of the city – were still without power. Power was expected to be restored by late Thursday, but some customers, especially in Waynedale, might not get their power back until today, I&M said.
About 230 I&M customers in the Avilla area were still without power at 4 p.m. Thursday but were expected to get their power back Thursday evening.
In total, about 41,000 I&M customers lost power because of the storm that swept through northeast Indiana and southwest Michigan.
I&M crews found more than 340 broken or heavily damaged utility poles, more than 60 damaged transformers and 700 spans of downed wires, officials said.
Six Fort Wayne traffic signals were still out at 4:15 p.m. Thursday because of the storm, officials said. Most were in Waynedale and southwest Fort Wayne. More than 20 were out immediately after the storm.
The city announced Thursday it will assist with a residential cleanup of tree debris from the hardest hit areas.
Beginning June 27, city crews and contracted crews will focus efforts in the Waynedale and Aboite areas. It could take a few weeks for the work to be completed, officials said.
Crews will make one pass through the affected areas, so residents are asked to have tree debris set out at the curb.
Residents also are encouraged to continue using the drop-off sites that have been established:
• The City’s Biosolids Facility at 6202 Lake Ave. is accepting tree branches and tree limbs from residential areas.
• Republic Services is also accepting tree debris at their compost site at the landfill, 6231 MacBeth Road.