A woman died this morning in a one-vehicle crash in southeast Allen County, the county sheriff's department said.
County police were called to the intersection of Minnich and Hoffman roads about 9:05 a.m. on a report of a crash with a person pinned under the vehicle, the sheriff's department said in a statement.
Police said the driver was traveling north on Minnich when for unknown reasons her car went off the east side of the road and rolled over in a cornfield. She died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by county police and the county coroner's office.